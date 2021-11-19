History, Importance, and Facts About World Toilet Day

Every year on November 19, World Toilet Day is commemorated with the goal of raising awareness about proper sanitary habits.

Bathrooms are a great area for germs to develop since they enjoy damp and gloomy environments. As a result, it’s also critical to educate people about sanitary restroom etiquette in order to assist prevent disease spread.

The topic for this year’s festival is “Valuing Toilets,” which is a campaign to raise awareness about how toilets in some parts of the world may be improved. Toilets are “underfunded, poorly managed, or neglected in many parts of the world, with disastrous effects for health, economics, and the environment, particularly in the poorest and most marginalized populations,” according to the United Nations’ official website. The campaign also attempts to raise awareness about the benefits of investing in a proper sanitation system.

“Every dollar spent on basic sanitation saves up to $5 in medical costs and increases productivity, while also creating jobs throughout the service chain. Toilets at home, school, and work enable women and girls reach their full potential and play a full role in society, particularly during menstruation and pregnancy “the website has been updated

Here are some facts regarding toilets around the world and why they are significant for us to know on this occasion.