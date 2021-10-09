His wife left him hilariously simple instructions on how to use the crockpot.

A guy has posted the comically easy list of directions his wife left him, which explains how to use the Crockpot to perfection.

Robert Acevedo posted a video to his TikTok account, @robertacevedodrums, that appeared to suggest he was in charge of dinner preparation.

Acevedo, who is from Boricua, Puerto Rico, uploaded the video to the site with the caption “What it’s like to be a spouse.”

His other half had left a six-point Post It letter in which she covered all the bases, beginning with the amusing “plug in crockpot.”

Following that, it says: “2. Combine the oil and vinegar in a mixing bowl. 3. Place the chicken in the Crockpot (all 3 breasts.) 4. Garnish with spices (pour all.) 5. Set the timer for 3 hours on high.” She even measured out the seasonings and marinades ahead of time to make sure nothing went wrong.

Acevedo filmed himself following each step meticulously, but it appears that his wife wanted to double-check that the job was completed, as the final command is simply: “Text me when done.”

The fantastic short, which can be viewed here, has received over 16 million views since it was shared at the end of last month, and Acevedo followed it up with a part two last week.

He was given another slow-cooker meal to prepare, and his wife had forgotten to leave all of the ingredients for him.

#husband#wife#comedy#notes#BillboardNXT #FlauntItChallenge #FlauntItChallenge Robert Acevedo's original sound The list begins with the obvious, "plug in crockpot," and ends with the phrase "text me when done." Acevedo must take the following actions this time: "2. Cook ground turkey in a skillet (2lbs). 2. Drain the water and add it into the crockpot. 4. In a crockpot (on the counter), pour in the can and seasoning packet." This time it gets a little more specific, as it goes on to say: "5. Pour the contents of the refrigerator containers into the crockpot. 6. Pour 12 cans of water into the pot. 7. Combine the ingredients. 8. Cook on low for 3 hours in the crockpot." "The fact she didn't have to instruct you to put the lid on is a success lol," Melanie Ivey said. Acevedo responded as follows: "Yes, I am aware! I give it my all! I have a tendency to forget things."