Hiker Discovers Grizzly Bear Gored to Death by Mountain Goat.

During the Labor Day weekend, a hiker in Canada’s Yoho National Park, British Columbia, came across a grizzly bear carcass, according to the Rocky Mountain Outlook. The bear was gored to death by a mountain goat in a defense assault, according to wildlife officials.

Mountain goats rarely win their fights with bears, according to officials.

A hiker spotted the bear’s carcass near the Burgess Pass trail on September 4, according to the Rocky Mountain Outlook. The cause of death of the bear could not be determined at the time. As a result, Parks Canada wildlife officers opted to conduct an autopsy.

The bear’s wounds, which were found on its armpits and beneath its neck, were consistent with “predatory attack behavior of grizzly bears and defensive responses of mountain goats,” according to wildlife scientist David Laskin.

“When grizzly bears attack, they normally target the prey’s head, back of the neck, and shoulders, and they usually attack from above, so the mountain goat’s defensive response would be to defend itself with its sharp horns,” he said.

Other possibilities, such as human involvement, were ruled out after the autopsy found that the wounds were “compatible with the size and shape of mountain goat horns.”

British Columbia has an estimated 14,925 grizzly bears, according to the local government’s website. The largest threat to the area’s grizzlies is human development, as habitat encroachment frequently leads to increased grizzly-human conflict, which in turn contributes to an increased bear mortality rate.

Grizzly bear hunting was outlawed in the province in 2017 to protect the species.

While the encounter itself was usual, the result was not. Mountain goats are known to be prey for grizzly bears, according to Outsider, however goats rarely use lethal strikes against bears when assaulted.

“Goats can kill a bear, but it’s an uncommon occurrence,” Steeve Côté, a professor at Quebec’s Laval University, told Rocky Mountain Outlook. “All they need is a well-placed horn jab.”

Nonetheless, Laskin stated that the goats’ defensive victory should not be taken as a surprise.

“This is not entirely surprising, given that mountain goats are robust animals with well-developed defense mechanisms,” he explained.

Parks has been contacted by this website. This is a condensed version of the information.