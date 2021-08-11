High school teacher accused of ‘Sadistic-Cannibalistic Sexual Motivation’ faces trial as a suspected cannibal.

A 41-year-old Berlin high school teacher was on trial Tuesday for allegedly killing and consuming the body parts of a man he met on an online dating platform.

The body pieces of the victim, a 44-year-old power line technician, were discovered in various locations throughout the city, with some still missing. The suspect had a “sadistic-cannibalistic sexual motivation for the crime,” according to prosecutors.

The alleged crime occurred in September 2020. The victim’s roommates reported him missing.

The defendant asked to be referred to simply as “Stefan R.”

Stefan R’s login on the dating service was “Masterbutcher79,” according to prosecutors’ evidence, which has been admitted in court.

“The accused killed the victim because he intended to eat bits of the corpse and get sexual enjoyment from it,” the prosecution claimed on the first day of proceedings.

According to German news site Der Spigel, German police spent weeks searching for the victim’s remaining body parts before finding some bones. After the bones were discovered, sniffer dogs led police to Stefan R’s residence, where he was arrested.

Stefan R is said to have remained mute during the hearing. He also used a file to hide his face from cameras throughout the trial.

Stefan R is facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.

Prosecutors are accusing the defendant of conducting many Google searches for the phrase “cannibalism” and being a member of online “cannibal forums.”

