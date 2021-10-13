High Energy Prices Will Be Targeted by the EU.

On Wednesday, the EU will unveil a “toolbox” of solutions to alleviate an energy shortage that threatens to drive up Europeans’ power costs.

Even though national EU nations are more directly accountable for their energy sources and taxation, the European Commission has been under pressure to intervene on the approaching issue.

As economies recover from the consequences of the Covid epidemic, energy prices have skyrocketed this year.

Wholesale natural gas prices, which are a leading indication for overall consumer and industrial energy prices, have more than tripled in Europe this year, putting storage tanks at risk ahead of the winter season. The cost of oil and coal has also increased.

Some EU officials accuse Russia, which supplies the majority of the bloc’s imported gas, of “blackmailing” Germany by restricting supply in order to persuade Germany to activate the recently constructed Nord Stream 2 pipeline across the Baltic, bypassing Ukraine.

However, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel has questioned this, claiming that long-term gas contracts with European countries were insufficient.

The topic will be the focus of an EU leaders’ meeting next week.

However, in order to relieve some of the strain, Brussels is set to encourage member states on Wednesday to temporarily reduce national taxes that drive up the cost of energy for consumers and businesses.

“All (EU) nations will… gain from this situation because there are a lot of taxes on energy,” EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a French radio interview on Monday.

Brussels might possibly accept a temporary cut in VAT and support schemes like “energy vouchers” for the poorest households. A proposal for a strategic gas reserve in the style of the United States might also be made.

It was less obvious if it would accept a proposal from France, which generates the majority of its electricity from nuclear power plants, to break the price relationship between gas and electricity, or a proposal from Spain for the EU to buy gas in bulk.

EU officials hope that focusing on lower taxes will draw attention away from the EU’s emissions trading scheme (ETS), a market mechanism for buying and selling carbon credits that some have blamed for the price increases.

Only about 20% of energy costs are borne by consumers, according to Frans Timmermans, vice president of the European Commission in charge of the EU’s green transition.

Timmermans and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen both emphasize the importance of the ETS in achieving Europe’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2020. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.