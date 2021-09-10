Hidden in a woman’s bra, a gecko survives a 4,000-mile journey.

A little lizard made the 4,000-mile journey from Barbados to Yorkshire, England, all while being hidden in a woman’s bra in a weird occurrence.

According to BBC News, Lisa Russell, 47, noticed the gecko only after going home to her home near Rotherham, South Yorkshire. When she opened her luggage to investigate her stuff, she noticed the lizard, which she has since called Barbie. It took her a time to comprehend what she had discovered: she informed the news site that she had mistook the female lizard sleeping in her bra for a particle at first.

According to Live Science, geckos are a large category of lizards with roughly 1,500 different species. Geckos can range in size from 0.6 inches to roughly 14 to 17 inches in length, depending on the species.

They are adaptable animals that may be found on every continent except Antarctica, in a variety of habitats ranging from rainforests to deserts.

Russell told BBC News that she was taken aback when she initially noticed the gecko hiding in her underwear. “I started screaming when it moved. She explained, “It’s not what you expect to find in your bra after a 4,000-mile voyage.”

Despite the fact that Russell had sat on the luggage to zip it up, the reptile had escaped injury. For the next 24 hours, it was limited to the tiny interior of Russell’s suitcase. “The small lizard was fortunate since the bra was on top of my tidy pile of suitcases. Russell remarked, “I didn’t bother wearing one because it was so hot out there.”

The gecko appears to be only a few millimeters long in photos, including one showing her next to a vehicle key.

Russell immediately contacted an inspector from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), a U.K.-based animal protection group, after discovering Barbie.

The lizard was transported to a reptile specialist after appearing to be uninjured by its perilous adventure.

“Lisa was pretty relaxed about the whole thing and felt it was humorous that the gecko had safely made the transatlantic voyage in her bra—unlike a lot of women, the lizard must have found it comfortable,” RSPCA representative Sandra Dransfield told UPI.

