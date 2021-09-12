Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, has announced his candidacy for the presidency of France.

Anne Hidalgo, the socialist mayor of Paris, announced her intention to run for president in next year’s election on Sunday, joining a growing list of opponents to centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron.

“I have decided to be a contender for the presidency of the French Republic,” Hidalgo, who has been mayor of Paris since 2014, announced in the northwestern city of Rouen.

The 62-year-old daughter of Spanish immigrants who fled Franco’s tyranny is the overwhelming favorite to earn the Socialist Party’s candidacy.

However, in order to become France’s first female president, the first female mayor of Paris will need to raise her national prominence.

She enters the contest as a divisive figure whose crusade to ban vehicles from Paris and make the city greener has polarized Parisians.

Hidalgo announced her attempt to build a presence outside of Paris in Rouen, which is also controlled by a Socialist.

Her climb from poor origins in a housing estate in Lyon, where her father worked as an electrician and her mother as a seamstress, she credited to France’s ability to help children transcend “class prejudice.”

“The Republican model is crumbling before our eyes,” she warned, warning of rising inequality.

“I want all French children to have the same possibilities that I did,” she stated.

According to current polls, Hidalgo would receive barely seven to nine percent of the vote in the first round of presidential elections in April if he were chosen to represent the Socialists.

She stated that transforming France into a low-carbon economy would be one of her key priorities.

Macron has yet to declare his candidacy for a second term, although it is largely expected that he will.

Macron is set to face off against far-right leader Marine Le Pen again in the election, which he won in 2017.

Le Pen launched her campaign in the southern city of Frejus just minutes after Hidalgo’s announcement.

The anti-immigration Le Pen, 53, has declared herself the defender of French “liberty” in her third presidential candidacy.

Le Pen promised to tighten down on “talibised” areas of France, a reference to the presence of radical Islamists in some high-rise housing estates.