Hichilema, the leader of Zambia’s opposition, wins the presidential election for the sixth time.

Hakainde Hichilema, a business mogul and opposition leader, was named the winner of Zambia’s fiercely contested presidential election on Monday.

Official results revealed Hichilema had won by a landslide of 2,810,757 votes to 1,814,201 for President Edgar Lungu, with 155 of 156 constituencies reporting.

In a televised address, election commission head Justice Esau Chulu remarked, “I therefore pronounce the said Hakainde Hichilema to be President-elect of the Republic of Zambia.”

Following a grueling race staged against the backdrop of declining living standards, the 59-year-old veteran opposition politician defeated his long-time adversary Lungu.

Despite mounting resentment over rising living costs and crackdowns on dissent, Lungu, who has been in office for six years, fought to keep his mandate.

Hichilema, who holds an economics degree and has promised to restore investor confidence if elected president, will inherit an economy plagued by high debt, inflation, and unemployment. Last year, the copper-rich southern African nation became the continent’s first debt defaulter since the coronavirus era began.

Hichilema is running for president for the sixth time, and the third time he has faced incumbent Lungu, 64, who narrowly won their last election in 2016.

Hichilema posted a photo of himself standing in front of a crowd with the phrase “Thank you Zambia” shortly after the results were announced.

Thousands of Hichilema followers descended on Lusaka’s streets, singing and dancing.

They marched towards the international conference center where the results were announced, cheering, whistleing, and waving party flags.

“I’m ecstatic; he’s finally done it!” Bally’s win is what we’re celebrating tonight,” said Rosemary Malunga, 21, referring to Hichilema by his nickname, which means father in local parlance.

The fans chanted “let’s go Bally,” ecstatic and at times rowdy.

Hundreds of people marched to the presidential residence’s door, which was guarded by soldiers and police.

Hichilema had the support of ten opposition parties, all of whom backed his United Party for National Development (UPND).

However, Lungu, who came to power in 2015 in a series of quick elections to complete the term of a president who died in office, has alleged that the vote on Thursday was neither free nor fair.

He said that his party’s polling operatives were attacked and chased from voting locations in a statement sent through the president’s office.

On Sunday, Hichilema’s supporters mocked the “unsubstantiated” charges and encouraged Lungu to yield.

Hichilema, who goes by the initials “HH,” called for peace on Sunday.

