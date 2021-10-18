Hezbollah’s leader in Lebanon claims the movement has 100,000 fighters.

Following deadly bloodshed in Beirut last week, Hezbollah’s leader claimed Monday that his Iran-backed force had 100,000 “trained” and “equipped” militants at its disposal.

Hassan Nasrallah accused the Lebanese Forces, a Christian party, of being behind the assassination of seven members of his organization and Shiite ally Amal at a rally on Thursday, and cautioned it not to start a “civil war” in a televised speech.

“I am forced to declare this number for the first time,” Nasrallah said, adding that he divulged the number of Lebanese fighters in his ranks “to prevent war, not provoke a civil war.”

Nasrallah spoke as tensions in Lebanon rise over the fate of the judge overseeing an investigation into a port explosion last year that killed more than 210 people, injured thousands more, and destroyed large swaths of Beirut.

After supporters of Hezbollah and Amal gathered in the heart of Beirut on Thursday to demand that Judge Tarek Bitar resign, violence erupted.

Hezbollah and Amal have accused snipers from the Lebanese Forces of initiating the conflict.

But, according to Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea, inhabitants of the Christian neighborhood of Ain al-Remmaneh “defended” themselves against “Hezbollah militiamen who tried to invade their homes” on Friday.

The sound of gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades had schoolchildren hiding beneath desks and adults sheltering inside their homes for hours, bringing back memories of street fights during the civil war, which lasted from 1975 to 1990.

“We don’t leave our brother’s blood on the ground” without doing something, Nasrallah said, calling for an investigation to find out who was responsible for the massacre.

Hezbollah’s leader slammed “bias” in the port bomb investigation, as well as “political targeting… of our allies and supporters.”

“We’re really interested in learning the truth about this explosion,” he stated.

He accused Bitar of politicizing the investigation last Monday and urged for a “honest” judge to take over.

The tensions arise as Lebanon suffers from one of the greatest economic crises in the world since the 1850s.

After a new administration took office in September after 13 months of political impasse, a disagreement about the fate of the main investigator forced the cabinet to postpone a meeting last week.

Many believe Bitar will be ousted in the same way that his predecessor, Fadi Sawan, was removed in February.

The second judge has summoned key politicians and bureaucrats for interrogation, but none have shown up, instead attempting to obstruct the probe.