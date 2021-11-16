Hezbollah planned to assassinate a US diplomat in retaliation for Soleimani’s murder, according to a report.

To avenge the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, Hezbollah planned to attack a US diplomat and an Israeli ex-intelligence official in Colombia.

However, after receiving information that he was being pursued by the Lebanese terror group, Israel whisked him away from Bogotá, according to a Colombian publication.

The Israeli ‘target’ was a former intelligence officer now serving in the diplomatic corps in Bogotá. According to a story by Times Of Israel, citing Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, he also operates a company that imports and sells surveillance cameras and equipment.

The report focused on the conspiracy to assassinate the Israeli intelligence official and included no information about the Americans who were purportedly targeted. The material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

The Israeli was one of “a handful of high-profile foreigners” being tracked by Hezbollah, according to the publication.

The publication said that Israel’s security service discovered that the businessman had been spied on at multiple sites, citing a government report including information provided by the Mossad. Mossad alerted Colombian officials right away that evidence suggested the Israeli was about to be assassinated.

The terror cell was apparently keeping an eye on members of a US delegation in the city.

According to the El Tiempo article, Hezbollah may have planned to carry out the attack on the Israelis using former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (RAFC) who had been trained in Venezuela.

Hezbollah is active in Colombia and Venezuela, which has a substantial Lebanese population.

The story mentioned Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano’s assertion that the government executed an operation to “arrest and remove two Hezbollah-sponsored criminals who had plans to perpetrate a criminal act in Colombia.”

While accompanying Colombian President Ivan Duque to Israel on November 8, Israeli President Isaac Herzog brought up the Hezbollah issue with Molano. Molano had previously stated that Iran and Hezbollah were a “shared enemy” for both countries. According to Israeli news site Haaretz, Duque later retracted Molano’s remarks, saying that “Colombia does not use the word enemy to refer to any country.”

In January 2020, an American MQ-9 Reaper drone fired missiles against a convoy, killing A-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and several others.