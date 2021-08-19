Hezbollah claims that an Iranian fuel tanker is on its way to Lebanon.

Hasan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, announced on Thursday that a tanker would leave Iran “within hours” to carry badly needed petroleum supplies to Lebanon, despite US sanctions.

Many uncertainties remain regarding how the shipment will get at its intended destination, where severe and worsening fuel shortages have prompted hospitals, businesses, and government offices to close due to the terrible economic situation.

However, because of US sanctions on Iran’s energy industry, the action could drag Lebanon into the clandestine naval conflict between Tehran and Israel. Nasrallah challenged Iran’s adversaries to halt the shipment.

“The warship will be considered Lebanese territory from the moment it sails in the coming hours until it hits (Mediterranean) waters,” he said during a televised speech commemorating the Shiite Muslim festival of Ashura.

“I tell the Americans and Israelis that it is Lebanese territory,” he says.

A first ship, he claimed, will deliver gasoline to “hospitals, medication and food factories, as well as bakeries and private generators.”

He promised that more ships would arrive to help alleviate the shortages that had brought Lebanon to a halt.

The claims of the paramilitary organization have not been confirmed by the Iranian or Lebanese governments.

Nasrallah did not say where the package will arrive in Lebanon or how it would be unloaded.

Major uncertainties hovered over the shipment, according to Lebanese energy expert Laury Haytayan, including the amount to be delivered, who would pay, where the boat would dock, and whether the transaction’s details had been disclosed to the Lebanese government.

“It’s possible that these tankers will travel to Syria and refine shipments there,” Haytayan said.

“But sanctions forbid all of this; it’s not that simple, and because Hezbollah is doing it in public, there’s a lot of risk on Lebanon; we may be sanctioned or attacked.”

Since February of this year, Iran and Israel have been engaged in a “shadow war” in which warships from both countries have been attacked in tit-for-tat confrontations in the Gulf.

Hezbollah, a prominent political movement in Lebanon and the only group to have preserved its arsenal of weapons following the end of the country’s 1975-1990 civil war, is considered a terrorist organization by much of the West.

Hezbollah currently boasts a more potent arsenal than the national army of Lebanon.

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Nasrallah’s words may be “dangerous” on Thursday.

“Iranian ships will pose additional threats and sanctions to the Lebanese,” he stated in a statement issued by his office.

