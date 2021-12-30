Heroin worth $4 million was seized in the Arabian Sea, according to the US Navy.

The US Navy announced on Thursday that it had seized hundreds of kilograms of heroin from a stateless fishing boat in the Arabian Sea whose crew identified themselves as Iranians.

According to a statement from the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, “two US Navy ships seized 385 kilos (847 pounds) of heroin worth roughly $4 million” from a vessel crossing the Arabian Sea on Monday.

The drugs were seized and burned at sea by US Marines, according to the report.

“After seizing the drugs, the US Navy released the stateless fishing vessel and its nine crew members, all of whom identified themselves as Iranian nationals,” it continued.

The US Navy had announced two weeks prior that it had rescued five Iranian sailors who had been injured in an explosion on their ship and captured their shipment of illegal substances.

According to the Navy, US sailors seized more than two tonnes of hashish, methamphetamine, and heroin from the vessel as it transited the Gulf of Oman.

In both occasions, US Navy ships were part of the international Combined Task Force 150, which conducts maritime security and counter-terrorism operations to prevent illicit activities such as the transit of people, weapons, and narcotics.

“During counter-narcotics operations at sea in 2021, CTF 150 confiscated illegal drugs worth more than $193 million (at regional wholesale prices),” according to a statement released on Thursday.

“This is more than the entire value of drugs interdicted by the task force in the prior four years combined.”

