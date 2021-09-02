Here’s Why North Korea Rejects China’s SinoVac COVID-19 Vaccine.

According to UNICEF, the North Korean government has rejected about three million COVID-19 doses of China’s SinoVac vaccine and has urged officials to ship it elsewhere.

According to The Wall Street Journal, a UNICEF representative said Pyongyang authorities requested the SinoVac shots be provided to nations severely afflicted by the new coronavirus outbreak. The vaccines were recently made available as part of the Covax project, which attempts to assist low-income countries in obtaining vaccine supplies.

North Korea has not reported any confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the World Health Organization since the outbreak began.

The hermit nation has previously expressed reservations about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, citing tales of unpleasant reactions to the doses in the United States and Europe.

According to Reuters, North Korea has raised reservations about the amount of protection provided by Chinese-made vaccines, but has showed interest in Russian-made vaccines.

Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, told reporters in July that his country has already offered to give medical equipment and the Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine to North Korea, amid reports that the isolated country had been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak.

“We said on several occasions during our embassy’s interactions with representatives of the North Korean leadership that we are ready to give the essential help, if necessary,” Russian news outlet Tass quoted Lavrov as saying.

“Other sorts of humanitarian assistance are routinely supplied to our North Korean neighbors.”

Lavrov also stated at the time that Russia had not seen any COVID-19 breakouts in North Korea, despite the fact that it had evacuated dozens of its citizens, citing “difficult coronavirus times” from its embassy in Pyongyang.

“Right from the onset of the coronavirus epidemic, North Korean officials took perhaps the most strident measures to isolate the country and prevent the infection from spreading inside. He had said, “It’s essentially a total lockdown, which has remained in effect to this day.”

North Korea tested 37,291 persons for COVID-19 and collected more than 74,000 samples, according to the WHO’s weekly situation report.

From August 12 to August 19, 665 participants were subjected to the most recent examinations.