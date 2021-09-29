Here’s What Happened to the Winner of the Deadly Contest in the Squid Game.

Fans have been clamoring for a second season of Squid Game, the new Netflix K-drama series that has taken the world by storm, reaching no. 1 among top television shows on Netflix in 83 countries, including the United States.

Its suspenseful last episode ended with a devastating surprise, leaving fans with more unanswered questions.

In the mystery thriller, 456 cash-strapped people are each given a business card asking them to engage in six deadly survival games on a distant island for a chance to earn 45.6 billion Korean won (about $39 million), with the losers of each game meeting their deaths.

After several bloodbaths, betrayals, and 455 fatal eliminations, Gi-hun (played by Korean actor Lee Jung-jae), player no. 456 and the last person to be recruited, was declared the winner after the final round of the Squid Game (a real-life children’s street game that many Koreans played as children).

The Real Story Behind Survival Games

Gi-hun refuses to touch his prize money, traumatized by the murders that led to his triumph (including that of his childhood buddy Sang-woo, player no. 218). After discovering his mother dead at home, he returns to his poor life and becomes a ragged recluse.

Gi-hun receives a business card from the survival competition with a cryptic message indicating a time and location at a construction location one wintry evening. When Gi-hun arrives, he finds Il-nam—player number 001, an elderly man with a brain tumor who was thought to have died after being eliminated from the game—bedridden in the corner of an empty office.

Il-nam exposes the horrific reality that he arranged the deadly survival competition that killed hundreds while standing in front of a glass wall viewing a homeless guy passed out on the street below.

Gi-hun becomes outraged and demands to know who Il-nam is and why he did this, to which the dying old man replies, “I make money by lending it out.”

The wealthy elderly man organized this survival game for himself and other wealthy VIP guest viewers to watch players compete to their deaths because, regardless of how much money they have, “everything gets dull in the end.” This is a condensed version of the information.