Here’s how the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing could be rescheduled or postponed.

While the postponed 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are drawing to a close, a strong movement is pushing to transfer or postpone the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year. Activists point to the Communist country’s alleged use of forced labor in the production of consumer goods and materials that clog international firms’ supply lines.

The newest salvo in the campaign to transfer or postpone the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing comes from an American congressional committee charged with monitoring China’s human rights standards. Officials with the Committee believe the move would be a punishment for the country’s alleged forced labor tactics, which have been linked to America’s burgeoning solar power industry, as well as items and materials used in footwear, cellphones, televisions, and other consumer goods.

The Congressional-Executive Commission on China has asked Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, to postpone and move the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics if the host government continues to engage in “egregious” human-rights violations. “No Olympics should be conducted in a country whose government is committing genocide and crimes against humanity,” the commission wrote in a letter dated July 23.

Members of Congress and presidential appointees make up the commission. It was founded in the year 2000 to keep track of human rights and the rule of law in China.

The bipartisan and bicameral commission is chaired by US Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) and co-chaired by US Representative James McGovern (D-Massachusetts).

The commission’s opinions have been mirrored by other prominent politicians and campaigners. If the games aren’t moved, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, and Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, the top House Republican on foreign policy matters, have called for a boycott.

Meanwhile, there is no remark on the brewing boycott on China’s foreign ministry website. However, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, the foreign ministry “has warned of a ‘strong response’ to any boycotts.” Beijing is likely to use its 1.4 billion-strong consumer market against companies that participate in a boycott, according to the organization.

Beijing is investing $3.9 billion in the games, according to China's state-run broadcaster CGTN. The city's ambitions to reuse some of the venues built for the last Olympics in Beijing are reflected in the low price tag.