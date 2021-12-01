Here’s how many people around the world have trouble getting online.

According to the International Telecommunication Union of the United Nations, almost a third of the world’s population has never used the Internet.

According to the ITU, 96 percent of the 2.9 billion people who have never used the internet live in developing nations.

“The ITU will seek to ensure that the necessary foundations are in place to link the remaining 2.9 billion people.” “We are dedicated to ensure that no one is left behind,” stated ITU Secretary General Houlin Zhao.

Despite the enormous number of people who are still offline around the world, the number of people who use the internet has increased in the last year.

Due to measures such as lockdowns, school closures, and the necessity to access services like remote banking, an estimated 782 million more people got online in 2019, an increase of 17%, according to the UN agency.

According to the Washington Post, this “COVID connectivity boost” increased the number of people utilizing the internet from 4.1 billion in 2019 to 4.9 billion this year.

“Although over two-thirds of the world’s population is already online, there is still a long way to go to connect everyone,” Zhao remarked.

Younger people, men, and city inhabitants are more likely to use the internet than older adults, women, and those living in rural areas, according to the ITU report, with the gender difference being more evident in developing countries.

Poverty, illiteracy, limited access to energy, and a lack of digital skills continue to be barriers for “digitally excluded” communities.