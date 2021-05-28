Her Cats Partially Consumed the Decomposed Body of an Elderly Woman

In Spain, police discovered the body of a woman who had been eaten in part by her cats.

The elderly woman, identified as Clara Atés Tobón of Madrid by Spanish newspaper El Mundo, was discovered with fragmented upper body parts in her apartment on Monday. According to reports, she was surrounded by five deceased pet cats. Two more cats were discovered alive but underweight.

El Mundo stated that the 79-year-old woman, who was originally from Colombia, lived alone with her pets.

Tobón had no children, was not married, and lived in Colombia with her family. Her closest buddies were supposed to be her apartment building neighbors.

Neighbors had become concerned after not seeing the woman in recent weeks, and several had reportedly rung her doorbell and attempted to call her cellphone, which had been switched off. Her letterbox was also bursting at the seams.

“It smelt horrible sometimes because of the cats and the food boxes,” one neighbor claimed, “but this time there was a very strong odor.”

After neighbors complained about the overwhelming odor, police officers went to her home in the north of the Spanish capital, where she had lived since 1996.

When no one answered the door, firemen were dispatched to enter the residence through an external window. They discovered Tobón’s body in a stage of severe decomposition.

The cats had eaten some of her body parts, and some of the pets had died. Inside the house, first responders discovered a large number of rubbish bags.

According to reports, the woman had Diogenes syndrome, also known as senile squalor syndrome, which is marked by self-neglect and compulsive hoarding.

A post-mortem examination was conducted, with early findings indicating that the woman died of natural causes at least one month ago, and perhaps three months ago, according to forensics experts.

She had not been seen in the neighborhood since she became ill last year, according to reports. Some of her neighbors feared she had caught COVID-19.

An autopsy was also performed on the cats who died of malnutrition in order to confirm that they had eaten a portion of their owner’s body.

The two cats that had survived were claimed to be in bad shape, but they were taken to a local animal shelter.

“A. This is a condensed version of the information.