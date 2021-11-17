‘Help Us,’ says migrant caravan leader Biden.

Elsa Pineda pleaded with US President Joe Biden to give her daughter a chance to flee the perils of Honduran gangs after three weeks travelling across Mexico in a migrant caravan.

“He has to help those of us who genuinely need it,” she said after spending the night with hundreds of other migrants on a concrete floor at the side of a road.

Despite the dangers of strolling along busy roads in violence-plagued Mexico and sleeping outside at night, Pineda, 35, believes Honduras is “a thousand times” more dangerous.

“Thanks to God, we’re still here despite hunger, rain, and cold,” she remarked.

Pineda, on the other hand, is concerned about her 15-year-old son, whom she believes was abducted by immigration officers the night before.

She aspires to earn money in the United States to take home to her eldest daughter, who has recently given birth, in addition to giving her eight-year-old daughter a better life.

When Biden meets with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Washington on Thursday, the migrant crisis will be high on the agenda.

With Biden’s election to the White House and his pledge of a more humanitarian approach to migrants, the number of undocumented immigrants escaping poverty and violence has increased.

However, instead of receiving the warm welcome they had hoped for, the majority of them have been turned away at the US border, assuming they are not stopped by Mexican officials along the route.

The caravan’s organizers had planned to travel to the capital to apply for refugee status, which would allow them to avoid deportation.

Last week, however, they claimed that their plans had altered and that they would instead travel to the US border, citing alleged maltreatment by Mexican security agents.

Every night, the largely Central American migrants pull over to the side of the road and spread out their blankets, plastic sheets, or cardboard wherever they can find a spot to sleep.

They pack their few belongings early in the morning and carry them on their backs or in baby strollers.

Some people walk around in flip-flops or flimsy sandals. Others limp along with walking sticks, their feet chafed and bandaged after walking nearly 500 kilometers (300 miles) since leaving Tapachula, Mexico, on October 23.

One woman lay down at the side of the road, unable to proceed any further due to exhaustion or illness.

As organizers, we’re struggling to keep up at the back of the caravan. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.