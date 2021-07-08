Hee-chul from Super Junior and Momo from Twice Split, K-Pop Star Couple

Kim Hee-chul of boy band Super Junior and Momo of girl duo Twice have split, according to their respective record labels.

According to local media, Kim’s agency, Label SJ, and Twice’s manager, JYP Entertainment, confirmed the couple’s split but did not disclose further details.

According to the Korean Economic Daily (commonly known as Hankyung) and other local media, Kim’s agency Label SJ said: “We appeal for your understanding,” adding that the agency won’t offer further specifics regarding the breakup because it involves “the artist’s private life.”

An unnamed industry source told South Korea’s Star Today that the breakup was due to their hectic work commitments. “Their relationship grew distant as both had very busy work schedules,” a source told Star Today. As a result, they returned to their old platonic relationship.”

Timeline of Hee-chul and Momo’s Relationship

Kim and Momo were first linked in August of this year, but both K-pop singers denied it at the time. In January 2020, they made their romance public.

Hee-chul previously named Momo as his dream mate during a variety show, according to Star Today and other local media.

Before they became a couple, the two were known to have a good relationship as coworkers in the profession.

According to Yonhap in South Korea, the 13-year age difference between Heechul, 37, and Momo, 24, brought a lot of attention to their romance.

Work Experience

In 2005, Hee-chul made his acting debut in the youth K-drama Sharp before joining Super Junior later that year. He presently appears in various variety shows in South Korea, including My Little Old Boy on the SBS channel and Knowing Bros (also known as Men on a Mission) on the JTBC channel, which is available on Netflix.

In 2009, the K-pop boy band had numerous chart-topping singles, including “Sorry Sorry.” According to MTV News in 2019, the song and album of the same name helped rocket the group to international stardom, with great success in other regions of Asia.

According to MTV, the group went on to win multiple national and international music honors, including International Artist at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards, making them the first Korean artist to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.