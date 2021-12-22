Heavy Load: US Trucking Is Stressed Due to Supply Chain Issues.

Desi Wade was looking forward to dinner after a long day on the road. Wade, however, ran across a classic problem in the overworked sector when he pulled into a truck stop.

The parking area was clogged with several 18-wheelers, leaving only one narrow spot for the 50-year-old to park after several minutes of wrangling.

Restricted parking is only one of the irritants in the US trucking industry, which transfers more than $12 trillion in freight annually and has become the latest incarnation of supply chain issues during a holiday season marred by limited product availability and increased pricing.

Some industry officials blame the problems on a nationwide driver shortage, while Wade says drivers’ top issues include unpleasant working conditions, poor pay, and logistics mismanagement.

“It’s not a driver scarcity; it’s simply a lack of motivation,” said Wade, who operates a small fleet of trucks in Atlanta. “You have to make the pay and employment attractive and profitable.” Drivers must cope with stressful traffic conditions and limited food options, in addition to limited parking and variable fuel prices, making healthy dining impossible on the road.

The most serious problem is arguably “detention time,” a term for the mostly unpaid hours truckers spend waiting at ports and warehouses, which they claim has gotten worse as Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on supply networks.

“It’s a mentally and physically demanding job that keeps you away from your family and home for extended periods of time,” Wade explained. “What drives someone to do something like that?” Wade recently spent a day waiting for merchandise to be loaded onto his truck at a distribution center. He only got $150 out of the $1,200 he was expecting, and the package was returned to the warehouse.

Wade, a former Army firefighter, radiates cheerfulness from his fire engine red tractor, which he toured around three southeastern states with an AFP reporting crew over two days.

He’s at ease mentoring new drivers, joking around with warehouse managers, and organizing virtual meetings with fellow truckers via his smartphone headset. He laughs as he recalls rides on the 18-wheeler with his children and grandchildren.

Wade arrived early in the morning to find his truck unable to move, which did not bode well for the rest of the drive.

Wade was in a financial bind after his 37,000-pound freight sank into mud, and the $450 tow job placed him in debt and forced him to scramble for a replacement cargo after a scheduled delivery. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.