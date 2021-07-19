Heatstroke and brain damage kill a French Bulldog after a short walk in hot weather.

A dog owner in Livingston, Scotland, is alerting others about the dangers that hot, summer weather can bring—concerns that are especially pertinent for French bulldogs and other breeds that have breathing problems.

Laura Kyle, 32, took her French bulldog, Betty, and her pug, Frank, for a stroll last week, according to the Daily Record. Kyle and her dogs returned home after the brief outing, where the pups apparently drank some water and went about their business.

However, things took a turn for the worst later that afternoon when Kyle discovered Betty unresponsive.

“I had gone out and when I got back, I discovered her lying limp, so I immediately put a wet…towel [around]her,” Kyle told the news site.

They went to the veterinarian, where the French bulldog was given an IV drip and revealed to be suffering from heatstroke-related brain damage. Betty was apparently put down later that day because to the severity of her injuries.

According to the Daily Record, Scotland has been enduring a heat wave throughout July, with temperatures not forecast to dip for many weeks.

Kyle told the Daily Record, “I was so close to her, I loved my puppy so dearly, my pets are the only things that keep me going.” “I could tell she was afraid of life when I first received her; she would shy away and didn’t even know her name; her claws were so large she could barely walk.” Kyle and Betty have built a tight friendship in the two-and-a-half years since she adopted the rescue dog.

Kyle went on to describe the situation as “gutting,” and he wants to educate other dog owners about the dangers that even a brief walk in extreme heat might offer. She emphasized that there was no indication that her beloved dog was in such suffering.

“There were no warning indications at all, she just jumped out of the car and was OK when I got them back home,” Kyle explained. “I adored her, and I never imagined that taking her for a stroll would lead to this.”

Because French bulldogs, also known as Frenchies, have small snouts, they are prone to brachycephalic airway syndrome (BAS). The situation that makes things tough. This is a condensed version of the information.