Heart Stopped For 17 Minutes Before Revival In Healthy Man Who ‘Dropped Down Dead’ Mysteriously

After singing and dancing inside a car, a 28-year-old guy from Hereford, England, reportedly “fell down dead” for 17 minutes. Her spouse described the terrifying experience of witnessing him suddenly die.

On the eve of Aug. 14, Daniel Turner was driving home after a christening in Pendock with his wife Elishia Paxton, 25, and their children when disaster struck.

Paxton said she was asked to be a godmother at a christening where she and her family attended. “After the children playing on the bouncy castle,” she and Daniel were frantically running around.

“A friend had arrived at 9:30 p.m. to pick us up. “We were all singing and dancing in the car, including Daniel, and then he just passed away,” she told Gloucestershire Live.

“We were only a five-minute drive from our house. My friend’s car came to a halt, and we dashed around to pull him out. I began performing CPR on him.”

An off-duty police stepped in to assist them and took over CPR. He claimed he knew a paramedic who lived three doors down from the scene of the accident and went to get him.

Turner was known to be healthy, often going to the gym and working as a roofer. His unexpected collapse was scary.

Turner was defibrillated and taken to Hereford Hospital by ambulance, while Paxton was carried ten minutes later by another ambulance to the same institution.

Turner was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a heart arrest. After 20 hours, he was able to wake himself up. The hospital staff attempted sedating him, but he only slept for short periods of time.

“Right now, he’s suffering from short-term memory loss. He must have called me around 20 times on Sunday night because he had forgotten we had spoken,” Paxton added.

Turner underwent a whole body CT scan and a brain scan, which revealed a shadow on his brain, although doctors speculated that it could have been a stroke caused by the resuscitation.

Paxton recalled seeing Turner sweating profusely in the moments leading up to the event. The two of them, on the other hand, elected to ignore it and continue playing with the kids. Paxton later admitted that she was aware that the heavy perspiration was an indication of a heart attack.

Paxton said her goodbyes to her husband on Aug. 22 because he needed to be transferred to a Birmingham hospital.