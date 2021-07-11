Healthcare News: Pope Francis Supports Free Universal Healthcare For All Countries

On Sunday, Pope Francis made his first public appearance since undergoing intestinal surgery, and he used the opportunity to support universal healthcare.

From the balcony of his suite at the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, the 84-year-old spoke.

He spoke about his hospital stay while standing alongside other ailing children under hospital care.

The Vatican stated on July 4 that Pope Francis had recovered successfully from the surgery, which was his first major health hurdle as pontiff.

“Good healthcare should be accessible to all and free,” Pope Francis remarked, adding that “why children have to suffer is an issue that touches the heart.”

The importance of good health care cannot be overstated. Everyone who is sick and in the hospital should receive the greatest medical care possible. Everyone’s life is extremely valuable, and no one should be overlooked. We must all contribute significantly to make health care more effective and accessible to all.

“In these days that I have been in hospital, I have seen once again how critical it is to have a good healthcare system that is accessible to all, as it does in Italy and other countries,” Pope Francis said.

“A health-care system that provides excellent service and is accessible to all.” This priceless benefit must not be squandered. It must be preserved,” he stated.

As the world battles new COVID-19 types, Pope Francis urged everyone to “pray for all the sick, especially those in the most terrible conditions.”

Universal health care coverage, according to the World Health Organization, means that everyone has “access to the health treatments they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship.” It covers the entire spectrum of basic health services, from prevention to treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care.”

According to a World Bank and WHO report released in December 2017, “at least half of the world’s population cannot access vital health treatments.” Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a December 2019 op-ed in the Washington Post that they “are both dedicated to universal health care, so that all people can obtain the health treatments they need without financial hardship.”

“At least half of the world’s population still lacks access to fundamental health services, including as basic sanitation, the capacity to see a health worker, or safe, effective, and inexpensive medicines,” Abe and Ghebreyesus added.

The United States is the sole developed country. Brief News from Washington Newsday.