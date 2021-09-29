He was arrested after a police officer raped and killed a woman.

According to a court hearing, a police officer in London apprehended a lady on the premise of her breaking COVID lockdown regulations before rapping and killing her.

The case of Sarah Everard, 33, who vanished while walking home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on March 3, 2021, sparked outrage in the United Kingdom.

Wayne Couzens, 48, worked as a diplomatic protection officer for the Metropolitan Police in London, a position that allowed him to carry a pistol.

The court heard that while he was not on duty at the time of Everard’s disappearance, he used a police warrant card and handcuffs to trick her into getting into his car.

Witnesses had seen a man in black clothing handcuffing a young woman, according to Tom Little QC, who presented the case for the prosecution before the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales.

According to The Times of London, the victim was “cooperative, with her head down and did not appear to be arguing.” He cited a witness who determined that it must have been “an undercover police officer detaining a woman” who had done something illegal.

Because Everard was described as “smart and streetwise,” Little said it was improbable that she would get into a car with someone she didn’t know “except by force or by trickery.”

“That is exactly what happened,” he said as the court heard how Couzens abducted the woman and exploited COVID laws as an excuse to rape and strangle her.

The case was described on social media as #shewasonlywalkinghome after her disappearance and subsequent finding over 50 miles away in a woodland in Ashford, Kent, on March 10, 2021.

“When Sarah Everard was taken off the street, she was merely walking home,” Little continued. “However, those five words do not begin to convey what happened to her after she was kidnapped in a fair or complete manner.”

Little claimed that “while it is impossible to summarize” what Couzens did in just five words, “if it had to be done, then ‘deception, kidnap, rape, strangulation, fire’ would be appropriate.”

Couzens, who was in court on Wednesday to hear the specifics of the case read out, pled guilty to kidnapping and kidnapping. This is a condensed version of the information.