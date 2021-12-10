‘He Made A Terrible Mistake,’ Trump said of Netanyahu congratulating Biden on his victory.

Disloyalty does not sit well with Donald Trump, and ex-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s congratulation of President Joe Biden after his election victory is alleged to have enraged him.

According to Axios, in excerpts of an interview with Trump posted Thursday, Israeli writer Barak Ravid states that Trump was dissatisfied with how swiftly Netanyahu came out to praise Biden in his book “Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East.”

“Bibi had the option of remaining silent. Trump observed, “He’s made a tremendous mistake.”

Both Trump and Netanyahu are attempting to reclaim their old positions, but both are encountering public and legal opposition. Netanyahu is facing a corruption prosecution, while Trump is dealing with legal concerns stemming from the U.S. Capitol insurgency on January 6.

During Trump’s presidency, Israel and the United States forged tight connections, leading to the signing of the Abraham Accords, which some saw as more symbolic than practical.

“I’m still a fan of Bibi.” But I also like loyalty… not only did [Netanyahu] thank [Biden], but he did so on video,” Trump added in an interview. “I haven’t spoken to him in a long time.” [Expletive] him.” Netanyahu congratulated President Biden 12 hours after the 2020 U.S. presidential election was verified by news networks. After all of Trump’s perceived backing for Netanyahu and Israel, including the divisive move of the US embassy, he feels betrayed by Netanyahu.