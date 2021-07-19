Have ‘Anti-Sex’ Beds Been Given to Tokyo Olympic Athletes?

Have Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics been given ‘anti-sex’ beds?

Olympic athletes were allegedly handed ‘anti-sex’ mattresses on purpose to discourage any action outside of the sporting arena, according to accusations.

The bed frames were created by Airweave, a Japanese business, and are made entirely of recyclable cardboard. They will sleep around 11,000 contenders.

The Accusation

The eco-friendly beds, according to rumors, are designed to collapse under the weight of more than one person in order to prohibit sex in the face of growing COVID-19 cases.

Paul Chelimo, an American distance runner and Olympic gold medalist, threw fuel to the fire by saying that the beds were designed to “prevent intimacy” in a tweet over the weekend.

To deter competitors from sleeping too close together, the beds in the Tokyo Olympic Village will be fashioned of cardboard.

Beds will be able to support the weight of a single person in situations other than sports.

I don’t see why distance runners couldn’t accomplish it; we could even do it as a group of four.

twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo

Paul Chelimo (@Paulchelimo) on July 17, 2021

“Beds in the Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard,” Chelimo claimed, saying that this aims to dissuade athletes from getting too close. “In order to avoid instances that are not related to sports, beds will be able to hold the weight of a single person.”

Chelimo’s tweet quickly went viral, garnering over 10,000 shares and 26,000 likes on social media.

The Particulars

Rhys McClenaghan, an Irish gymnast, debunked the rumor on Sunday by video himself jumping on a bed inside the Tokyo Olympic Village.

As he steps on top of the bed, McClenaghan continues, “In today’s edition of fake news at the Olympic Games, the beds are supposed to be “anti-sex.” “They’re made of cardboard, yes, but they’re plainly built to break at any rapid movements,” the gymnast continues as he bounces vigorously up and down.

“It’s a ruse,” says the narrator. “Fake news,” McClenaghan says at the end of the 14-second footage. Since it was uploaded on Twitter on Sunday, it has been viewed over 820,000 times.

There were “anti-sex” beds at the Olympics.

twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB

Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) on July 18, 2021

Thank you for putting a stop to the urban legend.

The news was initially broken by @TeamIreland gymnast @McClenaghanRhys, who said, “The cardboard beds created from recycled materials are pretty strong!” #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/lsXbQokGVE

— Summer Olympic Games The following is a condensed version of the data.