Hatred on Twitter was directed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A organized hate crime campaign against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was launched on Twitter, with an estimated 17 million subscribers.

According to a research by Twitter analytics provider Bot Sentinel, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were predominantly targeted by 83 accounts that were responsible for 70% of the harassments.

“During our research, we utilized Twitter accounts with no friends or followers, and after viewing two hate accounts, Twitter’s algorithm began proposing additional hate accounts,” according to Bot Sentinel.

According to The Washington Post, some of the 114,000 tweets examined contained coded racist language, with Meghan, who is biracial, receiving nearly 80% of the harassing remarks.

“Twitter recommended that we follow these hate accounts on several times, according to the research. “The accounts listed in this report, in our judgment, are breaking Twitter’s policies on platform manipulation and spam, abuse/harassment, and revealing private information.” The research also indicated that coordinated attempts aggravated the hate crime, implying that the interactions between the accounts were orchestrated to raise the tweet’s visibility.

There were 55 major hate accounts and 28 subsidiary hate accounts discovered among the accounts responsible for the hate crimes against Markle, indicating that the secondary accounts would amplify the tweets made by the primary accounts.

According to a Twitter spokeswoman, just four of the 55 primary accounts were suspended for breaking the platform’s regulations.