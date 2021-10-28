Haters unite: a man has created a pizza with an all pineapple base and toppings.

The debate over whether pineapple belongs on a pizza has raged for years, with proponents and opponents arguing for and against the divisive Hawaiian topping.

But, after building a pizza entirely out of pineapple, one man may have brought the haters together.

Laurence, a budding chef who goes by the handle Whathowhytry, posted a video of the intriguing recipe to his YouTube account.

He’s from the United Kingdom, and he’s published films showing himself making the takeaway favorite out of a variety of things, including as sushi, Reese’s cups, chips, Oreos, and even cereal.

His fruit-themed video, on the other hand, has gotten a lot of attention.

On Sunday, the foodie posted a video on his YouTube channel titled “Pineapple Only Pizza.” It has had over 1,500 views. However, after being uploaded to viral meme site Gfycat, the 11-second clip received 3.5 million views.

It also went viral on Reddit, where it received 56,000 upvotes. Laurence explained in the Reddit post, “I prepared pizza with pineapple as the main component.”

In the short video, he appears to blend dried pineapple to make a powder, which he then looks to combine with pineapple juice and yeast to make a dough for the base.

He foregoes traditional tomato sauce in favor of blending pineapple pieces and juice from a can, which he then distributes on the dough. Finally, he sprinkles whole pineapple pieces on top, presumably leftover from the can.

Laurence then bakes the dish till golden and slices it with a pizza cutter before devouring it.

“It’s the only pizza you can order in hell,” he joked.

“I am a content developer and I make a lot of various items from great props to bizarre cuisine,” Laurence told The Washington Newsday. The pizza is part of my ‘lets try’ series, in which I experiment with diverse cuisine pairings.” “I’ve never seen so many war crimes done in such a short amount of time,” Redditor Brut4llyHonest shouted about the fruity dish. “Depending on your frame of view, this is either the most horrible and despicable thing ever done to pizza…,” CynicalAltruist remarked. Or maybe you just want a slice.” “I can’t stand pineapple in anything,” Karmanoid yelled. “Not many things spoil pizza for me, but pineapple will.” This is a condensed version of the information.