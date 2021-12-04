Has Russia beaten the US in the race to develop hypersonic missiles?

Vladimir Putin’s half-boast, half-warning that Russia will have a sea-based hypersonic missile in operation by 2022 was a full-throated signal to the west, particularly when he stated any NATO deployment to Ukraine would cross a “red line.”

The latest test of Russia’s Tsirkon 3M22 missile this week coincides with the massing of tens of thousands of Russian troops near Ukraine’s border, amid fears that a Russian assault is more likely than when it previously massed troops there in April.

Putin, who has long criticized the alliance for encroaching on Russia’s boundaries, said last week at an investment conference that if the flight time from Ukraine to Moscow was five minutes “in the case of a hypersonic weapon being deployed,” his country might reply in kind.

“We can achieve it now,” Putin said, implying that Russia had gained an advantage over the United States and the West in the race to develop hypersonic missiles, which are quicker and more nimble than conventional missiles and hence pose a greater challenge to missile defense systems.

According to Politico, Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David Thompson warned last month that the US was “not as advanced” as the Russians or the Chinese “in terms of hypersonic programs.”

The Tsirkon missile, which travels at Mach 9, is at the low end of the hypersonic range and has been launched many times from the Northern Fleet’s Admiral Gorshkov since January 2020. Moscow claims it can hit targets up to 1,000 kilometers away (660 miles).

“Assuming the weapon is dual-use, that is, both conventional and nuclear-capable, I believe it shifts the nuclear balance against the US,” stated Brent M. Eastwood, Defense and National Security Editor for Washington, DC’s 1945 magazine.

He told The Washington Newsday that as an anti-ship missile, it may overwhelm the American Aegis Combat System.

“To intercept incoming missiles, Aegis requires eight to 10 seconds of reaction time. “However, the Tsirkon will have traveled at least 12 miles by that time,” he continued, “and we must be concerned that Tsirkon could have an unintentional launch that could result in a nuclear exchange.”

"For the Russians, it's an exciting weapon that demonstrates their missile development expertise as well as their ability to utilize it as a propaganda tool.