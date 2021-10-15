Harvard’s Endowment Hits $53.2 Billion.

Harvard University’s endowment increased by 27% in a year, according to its annual financial report released Thursday, making it the world’s wealthiest university for the first time.

These endowments, which are quite widespread in higher education in the United States, are mostly sponsored by private donations. The majority of these include limitations on what the money can be used for, such as certain projects or fields of study.

Only 5 to 5.5 percent of Harvard’s endowment is used to support the university’s operations. In the 2020-21 school year, that figure was $2 billion.

Harvard’s endowment, which was already the greatest in the world, increased by 27% to $53.2 billion at the conclusion of the fiscal year in June.

That sum of money is comparable to the reserves held by the central banks of South Africa and the Netherlands, respectively.

Harvard earned 33.6 percent on its investments in the fiscal year that ended in June, capitalizing on rising markets.

Harvard’s endowment received $465 million in gifts in the 2020-21 school year.

Harvard was far ahead of second-placed Yale in terms of endowment size last year, with $41.9 billion compared to $31.1 billion, according to a US News and World Report rating.