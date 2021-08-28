Harvard University’s Head Chaplain is an atheist.

Harvard University, which was founded nearly 400 years ago by Puritan settlers, has a new top chaplain — and he doesn’t believe in God.

Greg Epstein, 44, became the first atheist to be chosen president of Harvard’s chaplains group this week.

On Twitter, he expressed his gratitude by writing, “I’m obliged and honored.”

Since 2005, Epstein has served as Harvard’s humanist chaplain, and he is the author of the best-selling book “Good Without God: What a Billion Nonreligious People Believe.”

He will be in charge of a team of more than 40 chaplains who will represent more than 20 various religions and beliefs, including Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, and Buddhism.

His appointment comes as a growing number of young people in the United States identify as spiritual but not religious.

According to The New York Times, “there is a growing population of people who no longer identify with any religious tradition but still have a real need for discourse and support around what it means to be a good human and live an ethical life.”

“We don’t seek answers from a god. He went on to say, “We are each other’s solutions.”

AFP reached out to Epstein for comment, but he did not respond right away.

According to a 2019 Pew Research Center research, the United States is still primarily Christian, with 43% identifying as Protestant and 20% as Catholic.

However, more than a quarter of respondents polled (26%) defined themselves as atheists, agnostics, or “nothing in particular,” up from 17% in 2009.

Epstein, who was born into a Jewish family in New York, has served as the humanist chaplain at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), another prominent Boston-area university, since 2018.

The oldest institution of higher education in the United States is Harvard, which was founded in 1636 to teach Protestant clergy.