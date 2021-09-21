Harrington is unconcerned about less European fans at the Ryder Cup.

Even if the Covid-19 outbreak affects the number of Europe supporters at Whistling Straits, Europe captain Padraig Harrington says bring on the ruckus from American fans at the Ryder Cup.

After the biennial team golf match between the United States and Europe was postponed a year due to 2020 pandemic safety laws preventing any supporters from attending, the Irishman is unconcerned about a hostile crowd when play begins on Friday.

Harington remarked Monday, “Our players play for the grandeur of this event.” “We’d rather have 40,000 American fans and no European fans than no fans. That is simply the truth.

“We want the commotion. We’re looking for the thrill. We want to be a part of the excitement. Yes, the players will have to cope with it and accept it. They wouldn’t want the alternative, though. It’s no joy to have no fans. It will be enjoyable for them.”

Nine of the past 12 Ryder Cups have been won by European teams, including the most recent in France in 2018, and three of the last six on American territory.

Europe knows what to expect with veterans like Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, and Ian Poulter on the team, despite Covid-19 travel restrictions preventing European access to the Wisconsin shores of Lake Michigan.

“When it comes to experience, Europe has a good team,” he remarked. “When you’re playing an away match, that’s quite important,” Harrington added.

“We anticipate a large crowd. We expect a lot of action, and the players should be ready for it. It’s not as if they’ve never seen it before. After all, it’s just a game of golf. Inside the ropes, it’s rather safe. I don’t believe they have much to be concerned about.”

Harrington is also unconcerned with Spanish world number one Jon Rahm missing the cut in a US PGA Tour event last week, despite the fact that Rahm won the US Open in June.

“When I came at the gym today, he was lifting quite nicely,” the Irishman added. “When I got there, he was too sweaty to give a hug because he was lifting some hefty weights. ‘OK, things are looking nice,’ I said.

Many of Harrington’s players also want to be paired in four-ball and foursomes on Friday and Saturday with the team’s second-highest-ranked player, Norway’s Viktor Hovland, who may play in all five sessions, according to Harrington.

Harrington stated, "He's not simply a good golfer." "They enjoy his positive attitude on the golf course. All of the males, I believe.