Hariri, Lebanon’s new Prime Minister, says he will not form a government, escalating the crisis.

Saad Hariri, Lebanon’s prime minister-designate, announced his resignation on Thursday, claiming he was unable to form a cabinet nine months after accepting the job and as the country’s situation deepens.

International funders insist that a government be constituted before credit lines can be opened, but political wrangling among Lebanese factions has repeatedly thwarted those attempts, despite rising poverty rates and a sinking local currency.

Hariri’s announcement effectively restarts the arduous process of creating a new government, risking several more months of drift.

President Michel Aoun will now have to ask parliament to appoint a new prime minister-designate, who will be responsible with putting together a new government that must be accepted by the president and political factions.

Hariri made his choice after meeting with Aoun to discuss his draft cabinet lineup.

Hariri told reporters following the meeting, “There were adjustments sought by the president, which I deemed considerable.”

He went on to say, “It is evident that… we will not be able to agree,” noting that the president had expressed the same sentiment.

Hariri’s office retaliated with a statement, stating Hariri “was not willing to negotiate any form of modifications.”

“But what is the use of an extra day if the door to dialogue is closed,” Hariri told the president, adding, “but what is the use of an extra day if the door to discussion is closed.”

Hariri has accused Aoun of obstructing the process by insisting on a cabinet share that would effectively give his team a decision-making veto, which the president disputes.

Following a tragic explosion at Beirut port in August caused by unsafely stored fertiliser that killed more than 200 people and drove the previous administration to quit, he was nominated as Prime Minister Designate in October 2020.

His departure leaves Lebanon adrift in the midst of a mounting economic crisis that the World Bank has dubbed one of the world’s worst since the mid-nineteenth century.

Following Hariri’s declaration, the Lebanese pound, which is officially tied to the dollar at 1,500 to the dollar, plunged to a new record low on the black market, provoking further street protests and traffic closures.

The pound hit a high of more than 20,000 to the dollar, soaring from a low of just over 19,700 in early trade.

As the country’s mix of political and economic difficulties worsens, Hariri is the second candidate to fail to form a cabinet in less than a year.

Seats in the government and parliament are distributed based on religious sects.