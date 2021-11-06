Hanoi’s congested streets welcome the city’s first urban railway.

Despite having more than five million motorcycles, Hanoi launched its first urban train line on Saturday, as authorities attempt to reduce traffic and pollution that have long plagued the Vietnamese capital.

A train eased out of Cat Linh station, close to the city’s center, to begin its 13-kilometer journey towards the heavily populated east, after years of delays and a near-doubling of building expenses.

Inside a crowded cabin of the Chinese-made train, Nguyen Thi Thu told AFP, “I decided to give this a try since I was interested.”

“I’m overjoyed to finally be able to ride after all the delays.”

Others arrived early to strike a pose in front of the gleaming new train, while little children on board gazed out the wide windows at the speeding Hanoi skyline.

The bustling capital of nine million inhabitants is famous around the world for the dense masses of motorbikes that clog the city’s streets and make crossing dangerous for pedestrians.

According to authorities, the number of motorcycles on the road has increased from two million in 2008 to 5.7 million in 2020.

In the same time span, the number of cars sold has increased dramatically, from 185,000 to 700,000.

Residents frequently wait hours in lines, with few electing to take the bus, which was formerly the sole mode of public transportation available.

According to the Hanoi Department of Environmental Protection, the capital’s horrible traffic is also a major cause of air pollution.

AQI ratings in the city are regularly “unhealthy” during the winter months.

Vu Hong Son, a transport ministry official, asserted on Saturday that the railway would fix many of these difficulties.

He claims it will “assist in easing traffic congestion, limiting private vehicles, reducing pollution, and contributing to the shift of inner-city movements.”

The Cat Linh-Ha Dong line took a decade to build, with multiple delays due to safety concerns and spiraling expenses that saw the project’s budget expand to nearly $900 million from its original $550 million estimate.

By 2030, Hanoi will have nine more lines, and authorities last month proposed the idea of erecting toll booths in the capital, as well as in the business hub of Ho Chi Minh City, to tax automobiles entering the city.

However, it is uncertain if residents will be able to simply separate themselves from their bicycles.

“Changing people’s habits takes a long time,” Thu remarked.