Hani Hanjour, a 9/11 pilot, flew extra flights to check out D.C. airspace.

On August 10, Hani Hanjour spent more than an hour at a computer at Kinko’s in College Park, Maryland, researching flights and corresponding with friends and relatives in Saudi Arabia. On August 6, the Saudi national checked into the neighboring College Park Motel with one of his bodyguards. On the 9th, he went for a check ride with flight instructors at Freeway Airport in Bowie, Maryland.

Hani Hanjour, a Saudi national and the last of the four pilots to arrive in the United States, first arrived in the United States in October 1991 and enrolled in an English language school in Tucson. He returned to flight training in 1996, finishing language training in Oakland, California, before flying to Arizona in 1999 to acquire his pilot’s license. When Hanjour returned to Saudi Arabia, he was unable to secure employment with any commercial airline.

In late 1999, after failing to find work (or so the tale goes), Hanjour moved to Afghanistan to join al Qaeda. His piloting and English language abilities, as well as his Saudi citizenship, were immediately recognized, and he was requested to join three other pilots in preparing for the planes’ operation and the 9/11 attacks. (An intended fourth pilot, Yemeni national Ramzi Bin al-Shibh, a member of the Hamburg four, failed to obtain a visa for the United States despite several attempts.)

The other three landed in the United States in June 2000, and Hanjour arrived in December at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, where he picked up Nawaf al-Hazmi, the orphaned muscleman who had been abandoned by Khalid al-Mihdhar. Hanjour took flight lessons to renew his certification in Mesa, Arizona, where he practiced managing the controls of large commercial planes. After that, he went to Arizona Aviation and Pan Am International Jet Tech for simulator training.

Hanjour and al-Hazmi moved to Northern Virginia, then to New Jersey, and eventually to Maryland after his certification was renewed in April 2001. Hanjour maintained his flight training at each place. By August 10, he was certain that it was his. This is a condensed version of the information.