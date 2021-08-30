Hamilton Blasts Two-Lap Belgian GP ‘Farce’ With ‘Money Talks’

After championship contender Max Verstappen was proclaimed the winner after only two laps, world champion Lewis Hamilton called the Belgian Grand Prix a “farce” and said “money talks.”

The grand prix began three and a half hours late, with the shortest race in history — only 14 kilometers – and all behind the safety car.

However, after two laps and with the spray flying, the race was called off due to unsafe circumstances at the Ardennes circuit, where Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert died in 2019.

“Money is a powerful motivator. It took only two laps for the race to start – it’s all about the money,” Hamilton, who was third in the Williams after Verstappen and George Russell, added.

“So, because everyone else is getting their money back, I believe the fans should as well, because they weren’t able to see what they paid for.

“I usually enjoy racing in the rain, but today was an exception. You couldn’t see the automobile in front of you at all. There was a lot of aquaplaning going on. On the track, though, it was a complete disaster. You couldn’t see more than five metres ahead of you, and the automobile in front of you was vanishing.”

Hamilton, who has a three-point lead over Verstappen in the championship battle, maintained his criticism later.

On Instagram, the 36-year-old remarked, “Today was a farce.”

“The fans are the only ones that lose out. We were dispatched for one and only one reason.

“We should have just called it a day, not put the drivers in danger, and most importantly, refunded the fans who are the lifeblood of our sport.”

The FIA and Formula 1 said in a statement that while they were “disappointed for all the fans at the track and at home that today’s race could not go the entire distance,” the safety of the drivers, marshals, and spectators must always take precedence.

