Hamas, the rulers of Gaza, are waging a perilous campaign of harassment against Israel.

As night sets in Gaza, Palestinian demonstrators approach the Israeli border fence, armed with handmade stun grenades and Molotov cocktails to throw at Israeli forces.

The goal of these so-called disruption operations, which are supported by Gaza’s Islamist militant group Hamas, is to harass Israeli border forces, but observers warn that it’s a risky game.

Farid, a 19-year-old protester, said he studies engineering at Gaza University during the day and then attends night protests seeking an end to Israel’s 15-year blockade.

The young man had carried a handmade shock grenade with him, which he flung at a border barrier around 200 meters (219 yards) distant, which was tightly guarded by the Israeli army.

A flash of light pierced the darkness, followed by a blast that drowned out the martial music blasting from a massive portable sound system for a brief period.

“We’ll drive them insane,” Farid predicted with zeal.

“We won’t let the soldiers, the occupation, sleep as long as we can’t sleep in safety!”

Nearby, street sellers provided cold drinks, while buses awaited the demonstrators’ return to Gaza City later that evening.

All of this could have generated a festival-like mood if it weren’t for the protests’ recurrent casualties.

Since mid-August, three Palestinians – including a member of Hamas’ armed wing – and an Israeli sharpshooter have died in these protests.

Live rounds are occasionally fired by the Israeli army. It also controls drones in the sky, which drop tear gas grenades from time to time, scattering the masses.

The recent casualties highlight the fragile nature of Israel’s cease-fire with Hamas, which last fought a full-scale war in May, the fourth since 2008.

According to local sources, Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 260 Palestinians, including combatants, between May 10 and 21, in a brutal escalation.

According to the police and army, rocket fire from Palestinian territories killed 13 persons in Israel, including a soldier.

Hamas has fired only one rocket since the Egypt-brokered ceasefire, instead focussing on its disruption operations.

Activists have been known to launch incendiary balloons into the skies and into Israel, where they set fire to grasslands and farms.

The Israeli air force frequently responds with strikes, the most recent of which was on Monday night, when it targeted Hamas installations.

According to Mukhaimer Abu Saada, a political science lecturer at Al-Azhar University in Gaza, Hamas’ approach is one of “limited and carefully calculated” escalation.

