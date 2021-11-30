‘Half-Naked, Tortured Bodies’ found across the wall are hung by Mexican drug cartels.

Mexico’s drug gangs have revived a territorial organized crime technique of hanging dead bodies to reclaim territory.

According to a statement from the Zacatecas state public safety department, nine half-naked and tortured victims were discovered hanging from a bridge on a federal highway in the Mexican state of Zacatecas on Nov. 18.

A tenth body was discovered nearby. All of the fatalities were men between the ages of 21 and 42.

According to the statement, “all are male victims whose remains were submitted to the Forensic Medical Service for research to identify the cause of death and acquire more data to support their identification.”

Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Sinaloa Cartel, Los Zetas, and the Gulf cartel, as well as local gangs, are competing for control of territory in Zacatecas.

Zacatecas, which connects Mexico’s center and west sides to the US border, is a crucial zone to control for drug-trafficking passage.

According to security experts, cartels will deploy hitmen, drug dealers, and cartel spies from rival cartels, who are considered lower-level criminals. It has a dominating meaning in the criminal world, implying that if expectations are not met, violent techniques will be employed.

“During the struggle against the Sinaloa Cartel in Coahuila and Tamaulipas states in the 1990s, the Zetas cartel was a pioneer in hanging bodies,” said David Saucedo, a Mexico-based security analyst.

“The first meaning is to designate territory; it’s criminal language to indicate ‘this is my domain and you can’t come in,’ and in the second place, it sends a stern message to rival cartels and authorities, implying serious consequences if they don’t obey the laws,” Saucedo continued.

Because there are no police in the area, Zacatecas is in a state of fear as a result of the crime. Mayor Francisco Arcos of Cuauhtemoc issued a statement urging residents to stay home at night.

“I’d want to appeal to the general public to refrain from leaving at night if you don’t have to; keep safe and look after yourself and your families.” … In a video released on Twitter, Arcos added, “It is an invitation for you to take care of your own safety.”

“Because we don’t have local police, I’ll be answering your calls on the public security phone,” he continued.