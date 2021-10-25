‘Haixun 09,’ China’s Largest Civilian Patrol Boat,’ Has Entered Service To Protect South China Sea Claims.

To defend its maritime rights, China launched its largest civilian patrol boat, Haixun 09, on Saturday. Experts believe that deploying the massive ship will aid China in asserting control over the South China Sea, particularly enforcing navigational rules.

According to the South China Morning Post, the 10,000-ton warship was commissioned by the Guangdong province’s Maritime Safety Administration, which administers the South China Sea.

According to the article, Haixun 09 is the most modern ship in the civilian fleet, with a displacement of 10,700 tonnes, according to state-run China Central Television. Water cannons, an aerial tracking system, medical rescue capabilities, and a helicopter landing deck have all been installed.

According to official media sources, the vessel will be used as a mobile law enforcement platform for maritime operations.

Collin Koh, a research fellow at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University’s Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies, told the South China Morning Post that the MSA appeared to be modernizing its emergency response fleet as part of an inter-service competition with the coastguard.

“Overall, this will aid China’s assertion of control in the area, particularly enforcing navigational rules against foreign vessels,” Koh added.

The warship will safeguard the smooth transportation of key cargo and the safety of important trade lanes, according to the state-owned Global Times. The sources go on to say that Haixun may help the shipping industry grow, as well as the gigantic vessel’s role in protecting China’s maritime rights and interests.

However, a former PLA officer, Yue Gang, has expressed concern regarding Haixun 09’s deployment, stating that “it should be more tailored toward civilian usage.”

“If Haixun 09 is dispatched to the area but fails to take enforcement action against rival claimants such as Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines in areas China claims for itself, Beijing’s authority will be undermined,” Yue told the South China Morning Post.

“However, if the patrol boat intervenes, it could result in an international confrontation, which China does not desire,” Yue cautioned.

Yue believes the ships may be sent to the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea for a symbolic tour, “passing by neighboring countries and demonstrating China’s naval power and capabilities.” “However, I don’t believe the time has come for a long-term permanent deployment,” Yue continued.

The ship's construction began in May of this year. It measures 165 meters in length, 20.6 meters in breadth, 9.5 meters in depth, and has a.