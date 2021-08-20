Haiti’s Prime Minister Promises Elections as Soon As Possible After the Earthquake.

Despite the destruction caused by last week’s earthquake, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry promised on Friday to hold elections as soon as possible, in a country still reeling from the assassination of its president.

The international world is concerned about the Caribbean country’s “chronic” political turmoil, including the assassination of president Jovenel Moise in July, according to Henry.

He told the Organization of American States’ Permanent Council, “I am dedicated to doing all in my power to put my country back on the rails of a functional democracy with the holding of free and transparent elections as soon as feasible” (OAS).

The temporary electoral authorities announced last week that the first round of the presidential elections, originally slated for September, would be held on November 7. This was before a 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti, killing over 2,200 people.

The same day will see delayed legislative elections and a constitutional referendum that Moise endorsed, which has been postponed twice owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the 2018 legislative elections were postponed, Moise had been ruled by decree, and disagreements arose about whether his tenure should finish in February 2021 or 2022.

His assassination shocked a society already struggling with poverty, gang violence, and Covid-19.