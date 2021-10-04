Haiti’s election has been postponed until 2022, according to the United Nations Security Council.

The United States and other UN Security Council powers agreed on Monday that Haiti’s elections will be postponed until the second half of 2022 at the earliest, owing to the poor country’s continuous problems.

The United States, Haiti’s most powerful foreign player, had previously advocated for elections this year to restore democratic credibility amid a political vacuum.

However, elections were postponed indefinitely last week after Prime Minister Ariel Henry removed members of the tumultuous Provisional Electoral Council.

Helen La Lime, the UN secretary-special general’s representative on Haiti, spoke to the Security Council about an agreement reached last month among political parties calling for a new temporary electoral council and the inclusion of the diaspora.

“It also calls for elections to be held no later than the second half of 2022,” said La Lime, a long-time US diplomat.

Haiti has been without a sitting parliament for more than a year and a half due to political strife, with President Jovenel Moise putting the country under one-man rule.

Moise was slain in July, and Haiti was then hit by an earthquake and a tropical storm, adding to the country’s already tumultuous situation.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations, did not challenge the election schedule and urged Haitian authorities to “act fast.”

“The United States supports an inclusive, Haitian-led process that charts a road to democracy through free and fair elections as soon as the circumstances allow,” she added.

“It is critical that Haiti’s government, political parties, civil society, religious leaders, corporate sector, and diaspora work together to return to democratic administration in the interests of the Haitian people.”

Following the conference, Haitian Foreign Minister Claude Joseph told AFP that Moise’s assassination had “ruined everything” in terms of election preparations.

“The polls will be held as soon as possible,” he stated, “but we must first establish the security infrastructure.”

Tens of thousands have fled Haiti as a result of the country’s problems, with images of US border guards gathering up Haitians on horseback causing uproar in the United States.

China and Russia, which routinely disagree with the US on human rights issues, both addressed the issue of Haitian treatment.

“We hope that the human rights and dignity of Haitian migrants will be properly protected,” said Chinese envoy Geng Shuang, who, in contrast to US patience, urged for an immediate political transformation in the country.

Russia’s deputy representative, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said Moscow was “appalled” by the return of Haitians “who pieced together everything.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.