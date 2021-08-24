Haiti’s Earthquake Victims Struggle To Cope 10 Days Later

Survivors of the earthquake that killed 2,200 people in Haiti ten days ago are torn between accepting the devastation and fighting for assistance as they struggle to meet their basic necessities.

Edouard, a motorbike taxi driver, told AFP, “I’m slowly resuming my business.”

“But it hasn’t been tranquil yet,” he said, speaking in the southwestern town of Les Cayes, which is near the epicenter of the August 14 earthquake.

“There was a powerful aftershock just this morning,” he said. “It didn’t matter that I was outside; I still ran.”

Traffic in downtown Les Cayes is heavy, and the city almost appears to be operating normally – if it weren’t for a few side streets that have been practically completely demolished.

Residents have been sleeping on the ground on flimsy mattresses pulled outside their homes after the 7.2-magnitude earthquake, many of which have been seriously damaged if not completely destroyed.

Despite Haitian officials’ warnings against congregating in public, any open places in Les Cayes are gradually being transformed into informal camps as the worst-affected families seek sanctuary there, despite the dire conditions.

The few open gas stations are clogged with waiting cars, and the few open bank locations have lines that stretch out into the sun.

“Even though we are victims, we have to get out again,” said John, whose brother perished in the fall of their family home.

The young man, who sells secondhand phones, is skeptical of the authorities’ assurances that help is on the way.

He stated, “They could send 100,000 trucks and the victims would still be in the same condition.”

“Only a minority will receive (what they require), while the bulk will receive nothing,” he added, adding that “things are not being done in order or discipline.”

“On the distribution (lines), the weakest cannot fight.”

According to an AFP photographer, novice charity workers who arrived in Les Cayes with food and water last week had to swiftly abandon their objective when mayhem erupted upon their arrival.