Haiti’s Earthquake Relief Efforts are Complicated by Tropical Storm Grace.

Tropical Storm Grace made landfall in Haiti on Tuesday, hindering relief efforts aimed at protecting the tens of thousands of people who were displaced by the earthquake over the weekend.

According to the country’s Civil Protection Agency, 1,941 people were killed, 9,900 were injured, and 60,759 homes were demolished in the 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday. The latest storm could add to the misery by increasing the likelihood of mudslides and floods across the country.

Grace, according to the National Hurricane Center in the United States, could dump up to 15 inches of rain in some regions before moving on.

The UN Children’s Fund warned in a statement Tuesday that “[Tropical Storm Grace] is further interrupting access to water, shelter, and other basic services.” “Flooding and mudslides are likely to exacerbate the condition of vulnerable people and make the humanitarian response even more difficult.”

Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, and it was already dealing with the coronavirus, gang violence, rising poverty, and the death of President Jovenel Mose on July 7 when the earthquake struck, according to AP News.

The latest spate of natural disasters in the region is adding to the misery of the almost 1.2 million Haitians who are already suffering.

According to CNN, the Pentagon announced the formation of a joint task force to help the United States Agency for International Development in disaster relief efforts, while the United Nations and the European Union each contributed $8 million and $3.5 million in aid to Haiti.

Thousands of pounds of specialist equipment and medical supplies, as well as food and sanitary aid supplies, have been deployed.