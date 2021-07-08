Haiti’s Chief Justice, Mose’s successor, died of COVID-19 just days before his assassination.

The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose has added to the country’s uncertainty, as the constitution stipulates that he should be replaced by the president of Haiti’s Supreme Court. However, the chief justice died of COVID-19 just days before the assassination, leaving the position vacant and raising questions about who should fill it.

Premier Minister Claude Joseph has been in charge of the country, despite the fact that he was scheduled to be succeeded by Ariel Henry, whom Mose named prime minister a day before the assassination on Wednesday.

The Associated Press reported that Henry is now Prime Minister, but the situation is unclear. In an interview with Radio Zenith, Henry also stated that there is only one item with which he disagrees with Joseph.

“I merely disagree that people have made hasty decisions…when the situation calls for a little more tranquility and maturity,” he remarked.

The uncertainty over who will take over as president has exacerbated the growing instability that began under Mose, who faced criticism and claims that he was trying to consolidate authority, as well as calls from the opposition for him to resign.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The death of Mose was followed by a reported gun battle in which authorities stated police killed four suspects in the murder, captured two others, and rescued three cops who had been taken hostage.

Officials promised to find all those guilty for the predawn raid on Mose’s house early Wednesday, which resulted in the president’s death and his wife, Martine Mose, being gravely injured. For therapy, she was taken to Miami.

“The hunt for the mercenaries continues,” said Léon Charles, director of Haiti’s National Police, in announcing the suspects’ arrests on Wednesday night. “Their fate is sealed: they will die in battle or be apprehended.”

Officials did not give any information about the suspects, such as their ages, identities, or nationalities, nor did they mention a motive or what led police to them. They only said the attack was carried out by “a highly trained and heavily equipped organization” whose members spoke Spanish or English, which was criticized by Haiti’s leading opposition parties and the world community.

With the support of the police and military, Joseph ascended to the throne of Haiti. This is a condensed version of the information.