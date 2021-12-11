Haitians throw down the gauntlet in search of work on the other side of the border.

In Santa Domingo, a Haitian guy dashes up the steps of a business, attempting to elude immigration authorities who eventually catch up with him.

“Please don’t… I’ve come to work! My wife is expecting a child! “As he is handcuffed, he says tearfully.

As part of a routine operation in the Dominican Republic’s capital, the man is loaded aboard a yellow bus with almost a hundred other undocumented migrants, the majority of whom are from neighboring Haiti, the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country.

According to government figures, 31,712 Haitians have been deported from the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, so far this year, a 34 percent increase from 2020. The figures reflect the government’s tougher stance toward Haitian migrants fleeing domestic abuse and poverty.

The operation will begin at 6:00 a.m.

Approximately twenty immigration officers randomly stop people to verify identity documents and visas, which most Haitians cannot pay.

To avoid attracting suspicion, some migrants strive to act naturally. Some people give up and accept their fate. Others flee, with agents chasing them.

“They simply want to treat Haitians brutally here,” claimed Camy Belizaire, who was among the first to be dragged down and held with white, plastic cable ties as they attempted to flee.

“This is not the way to treat people. Although we have different (skin) colors, we share the same blood “Belizaire, like the majority of Haitians, is of African descent.

“No Haitian would set foot here if there were things there (in Haiti), work,” he remarked. “See, we assist here… we are the ones who accomplish everything in construction and agriculture.” According to the World Bank, lawless Haiti is confronting a wave of violent crime, a political crisis, and a poverty rate of almost 60%. Natural calamities such as earthquakes and hurricanes strike often.

President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic, who took office last year, has toughened his position on immigration and seeks to fortify the country’s border with Haiti.

Officially, there are 500,000 Haitians in this 11-million-strong country, and many Dominicans are unhappy with the inflow.

Some residents have come to inform authorities about unauthorized Haitians.

“My neighborhood isn’t big enough,” a motorcycle rider adds.

However, not everyone is in agreement.

“It’s abuse,” Bianny Alcantara, a trader who opposes the refugees’ treatment, says. “There are a lot of people who come to work honestly and assist us.” By 8.30 a.m., immigration inspectors are dispatched to a nearby maternity unit to search for migrants.

