Haitians assisted in the arrest of suspects in the assassination of the president and threatened to ‘burn’ them.

According to the Associated Press, in the days following Haitian President Jovenel Mose’s assassination on July 7, some Haitian citizens assisted in the rounding up of suspects. So far, police have apprehended over 20 individuals, while others have been slain by authorities pursuing them.

According to the Associated Press, some defendants attempting to elude arrest were grabbed by a group of Haitians who roughed them up and even slapped them at times. Residents in another neighborhood tied suspects’ arms with rope and forced them to walk until they could hand them over to cops, chanting “Move! Move!”

Two suspects were pursued and apprehended by a crowd in another neighborhood before being apprehended by police and transferred to a police station. Some of the mob followed the police to the station and demanded that the suspects be returned, yelling that they would “burn” them.

They chanted, “They killed the president!” “Hand them over to us.”

Later, the crowd set fire to a couple of bullet-riddled cars that they believed the suspects had left at the premises where the firefight took place. The government condemned their conduct, claiming that they were deleting important evidence. The automobiles lacked license plates, and one of them had water and an empty box of bullets inside.

Giovanni, who refused to reveal his full name out of fear for his life, was watching the action develop from above. He sleeps and works as a furniture maker in an abandoned building.

He spotted a group of white foreigners with heavy guns stopping automobiles along the road leading to the president’s house and the shop where the gunfight occurred around 7 a.m., he added. He claimed they were conversing in Spanish, but he was unable to comprehend what they were saying.

“They controlled the area,” he added, adding that several fled in various directions on the hills above the store afterwards. After embassy officials granted them entry to the yard, he said he watched Haitian police arrest the accused.

“There’s the white guy!” officers shouted, according to Joanne Massillon, a 45-year-old mother of three who lives close. The white person! “Hey, that white guy!” She claimed she didn’t dare to leave the house. This is a condensed version of the information.