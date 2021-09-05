Haitians are rushing to rebuild schools that were destroyed in the earthquake.

In the aftermath of the earthquake that killed over 2,200 people and destroyed tens of thousands of buildings, including many schools, Haiti is fighting to get students back to school.

It’s a logistical and humanitarian dilemma in the disaster-prone country, which is also the poorest in the Americas, and has never fully recovered from the massive earthquake that killed over 200,000 people and caused billions in damage in 2010.

Most students’ classes have been pushed back two weeks from their original start date of September 6. In the three southern departments hardest damaged by the 7.2 magnitude quake on August 14, they have been postponed until October 4.

Many families in those areas have lost everything.

Aid workers have been racing to help the severely poor people in the southern departments since word of the delayed start of the school year broke.

“Of the 2,800 schools in the three impacted areas, 955 have been examined by the government with UNICEF’s assistance, and preliminary results reveal that 15% have been destroyed and 69 percent have been damaged,” says Bruno Maes, UNICEF’s Haiti Country Director.

It will be a race against time because there are just a few weeks to put up protected, safe learning shelters for students in these three departments so they do not miss another school year, according to Maes.

Because of the Covid-19 epidemic, the 2019-2020 school year ended in March of last year. For many Haitians, the following school year was disrupted by extensive violence perpetrated by powerful street gangs.

Kidnappings for ransom were common in late 2020 and early this year, with gang members abducting youngsters or instructors near schools in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The crime wave generally missed Camp-Perrin, which is around 150 kilometers (90 miles) from Port-au-Prince, although the area was heavily damaged by the earthquake.

Returning students to school is a particular burden for private schools, which make up 80 percent of Haiti’s schools.

“For the 2017-2018 school year, we have kids who have not yet paid their tuition,” said Maxime Eugene, a teacher at Mazenod high school. He stated, “We cannot send them home and have them miss a year of school because of money.”

Every classroom in that well-known Catholic school was destroyed by the earthquake.

Soldiers have cleared the rubble, but school officials are still waiting for assistance in order to begin the school year.

"Promises were made to us, but they have yet to be fulfilled.