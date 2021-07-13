Haitians and Cubans are being warned by Washington not to try to flee to the United States.

As a result of internal instability, Washington advised Haitians and Cubans on Tuesday against attempting to travel to the United States, saying the journey is risky and that they will be deported.

“Attempting to migrate by sea at any moment is never the proper time,” stated Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “This is not a risk worth taking.”

“Please allow me to be quite clear. You will not be able to come to the United States if you travel by sea.”

Mayorkas made the comments as political unrest erupted in both Caribbean nations.

Last week, Haitian President Jovenel Moise was slain, throwing the country’s leadership into chaos. About the weekend, Cuba saw widespread and unprecedented protests over economic and social circumstances.

According to Mayorkas, there has been no rise in attempts to enter the United States by watercraft from the two countries south of Florida.

However, he stated that the Coast Guard is patrolling the seas, backed by planes from the southeast state, and that any migrant vessels will be intercepted.

Mayorkas stated that “any migrant captured at sea, regardless of country, will not be permitted to enter the United States.”

He claimed that the journey across the Florida Straits was particularly hazardous during the current hurricane season, and that 20 individuals had perished in recent weeks attempting to reach the United States.

The US continues to assist Haiti in its investigation of the assassination, with Coast Guard ships stationed just off its coast.

“We are dedicated to assisting the Haitian government in its pursuit of justice in this matter, and we underline US solidarity for the Haitian people,” he said.

He said, “We also stand in solidarity with the Cuban people and their demand for liberation from the tyranny and economic pain that Cuba’s totalitarian dictatorship is imposing.”