Haiti Will Say Goodbye To Its Assassinated President

On Friday, mourners were ready to say their final goodbyes to Haiti’s assassinated president under tight security, just over two weeks after his killing shook a country beset by poverty, corruption, and political unrest.

Moise, who was 53 years old when he was fatally murdered in his home in the early hours of July 7, will be laid to rest at Cap-Haitien, the capital of his native northern province.

The funeral is scheduled to begin in the morning and last several hours, according to the official itinerary, with giant screens set up for mourners to watch the proceedings.

Moise’s widow is anticipated to be accompanied by the late president’s relatives, cabinet members, current and past senior government officials, religious figures, and trade union and civil society organizations for the event.

Cap-Haitien was peaceful on Thursday, although skirmishes erupted the day before when police chief Leon Charles paid a visit. While assessing security plans for the funeral, he was booed and heckled.

Locals accuse the police chief for failing to protect Moise, whose wife Martine was gravely injured in a gun attack carried out by a group of mostly Colombian retired soldiers — the presidential guard was unharmed.

Over 20 persons have been arrested so far, the majority of whom are Colombians, and police believe the conspiracy was orchestrated by Haitians with political ambitions and connections outside the nation.

However, the situation remains hazy, with many questions unanswered.

Haitians are outraged that those charged with securing the president and his residence failed so miserably. Crime and powerful gangs abound in the impoverished Caribbean island, which were aggravated during Moise’s leadership.

His death has reignited long-standing tensions between Haiti’s north and west, which are rooted in historic racial distinctions that date back to French colonialism between northern blacks descended from slaves and lighter-skinned Haitians of mixed race living in the south and west.

Some neighbors have even erected barricades on highways leading to Cap-Haitien to prevent mourners from traveling from the capital, Port-au-Prince, to attend the funeral.

“We will do everything we can to honor him in the way he deserves, in accordance with his value to our city,” stated Mayor Yvrose Pierre of Cap-Haitien.

Moise was honored with a Catholic mass and a procession at the city’s church on Thursday.

"His assassination deeply upset me. I prayed for the salvation of his soul. I hoped that justice would be served.