Haiti Says Goodbye To Its Assassinated President

Mourners gathered under tight security on Friday to bid farewell to Haiti’s deceased president, little over two weeks after his assassination shocked a country beset by poverty, corruption, and political unrest.

Moise, who was 53 years old when he was fatally murdered in his home in the early hours of July 7, is buried at Cap-Haitien, the capital of his native northern province.

Moise’s relatives, government officials, supporters of the murdered president, and diplomats gathered at the location of the open-air funeral, which was anticipated to last several hours, as police guarded relatively calm streets.

Moise’s casket was surrounded by flowers and covered with the red, white, and blue Haitian flag as well as the presidential sash. Military personnel were around to keep an eye on the situation. Mourners were able to view the event on large screens.

According to the authorities, Moise’s widow Martine, who was gravely injured in the attack that murdered her husband and required treatment in the United States, was set to speak, as was one of his sons.

President Joe Biden led a high-level delegation to the funeral, which included Linda Thomas-Greenfield, his ambassador to the United Nations, and Daniel Foote, his new special envoy to Haiti.

Over 20 persons have been arrested so far, the majority of whom are Colombians, and police believe the conspiracy was orchestrated by Haitians with political ambitions and connections outside the nation.

However, many concerns remain unsolved in the case, such as how no members of the presidential security detail were injured in the heinous assault.

Haitians are outraged that those charged with securing the president and his residence failed so miserably.

Crime and powerful gangs abound in the impoverished Caribbean island, which were aggravated during Moise’s leadership.

Conflicts erupted in Cap-Haitien earlier this week when police chief Leon Charles paid a visit ahead of the ceremony. While assessing security plans for the funeral, he was booed and heckled.

Locals accuse the police chief of failing to protect Moise, whose killing has reignited long-standing tensions between Haiti’s north and west.

These concerns derive in part from historical racial distinctions between northern blacks descended from slaves and lighter-skinned Haitians of mixed race living in the south and west, which date back to French colonialism.

Some neighbors have even erected barricades on highways leading to Cap-Haitien to prevent mourners from traveling from the capital, Port-au-Prince, to attend the funeral.

"We'll do everything we can to pay him the respect he deserves, in.